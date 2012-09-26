BRIEF-Dynegy Inc reports qtrly net loss $180 million
* Dynegy announces 2016 results, portfolio changes and updated acquisition synergies targets
Sept 26 Dean Foods Co : * Says recently decided to explore a transaction that may result in the sale of
the morningstar business. * Says has not yet identified a buyer for morningstar * Says will only sell morningstar if it can do so in a deal that maximizes
shareholder value and ensures the future success of the business
Feb 23 Family Christian, the biggest U.S. Christian bookstore chain, said on Thursday it was going out of business and planned to close its 240 stores across 36 states.
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.10 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S