* Q4 adj EPS $0.27 vs est $0.23

* Q4 rev $3.30 bln vs est $3.34 bln

* Sees Q1 EPS $0.18-$0.23 vs est $0.19

* Shares up 12 pct premarket

Feb 15 Top U.S. dairy company Dean Foods Co posted an adjusted quarterly profit that beat Wall Street analysts' expectations, as the company successfully controlled costs.

Dean Foods has been cutting costs since 2009 and raising prices on it products to battle higher costs of butterfat, fuel and other items.

Net loss attributable to the company was $9.9 million, or 5 cents a share, compared with a loss of $20.7 million, or 11 cents a share, last year.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 27 cents a share for the quarter.

Revenue rose about 5 percent to $3.30 billion.

Analysts, on an average, had expected the company to earn 23 cents a share, on revenue of $3.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were trading up as much as 12 percent at $12.16 before the bell on Wednesday. They had closed at $10.87 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)