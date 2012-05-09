Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
* Q1 adj EPS $0.31 vs est. $0.21
* Rev $3.21 bln vs est. $3.13 bln
* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.28-$0.33 vs est. $0.22
* Raises FY adj EPS view to $1.10-$1.20 (Adds analyst expectations, outlook details, share move)
May 9 Top U.S. dairy company Dean Foods Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year forecast as it benefits from strong sales across all its segments and cost cuts.
Shares of the Dallas-based company rose 8 percent in premarket trade on Wednesday. They had closed at $12.72 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $1.10 to $1.20 per share, up from its prior outlook 87 to 95 cents per share.
First-quarter net income rose to $37.9 million, or 20 cents per share, from $25.3 million, or 14 cents per share, last year.
On an adjusted basis, Dean Foods earned 31 cents per share.
Revenue rose about 5 percent to $3.21 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $3.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair, Viraj Nair)
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.