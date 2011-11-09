(Adds outlook, analyst comment, updates stock price)
Nov 9 Dean Foods Co (DF.N) posted a $1.6
billion loss as it took a large charge to reflect a lower value
for its fresh dairy business.
The company took a $1.9 billion charge to write down
goodwill in the dairy business, which it had built up through
acquisitions over the years. Falling demand and prices over
several years have hurt the value of that business.
Excluding the charge, the top U.S. dairy company's earnings
beat analysts' estimates.
KEY POINTS
Q3 2011 Estimate* Q3 2010
Revenue $3.41 bln $3.32 bln $3.05 bln
Net loss $1.55 bln N/A profit $0.02 bln
EPS loss $8.39 N/A profit $0.13
-- Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.18 per share,
vs Wall St $0.15 view.
-- Sees Q4 EPS $0.20-$0.25 ex-items. Wall Street view
$0.24.
-- Sees 2011 EPS $0.69-$0.74 ex-items. Prior forecast was
$0.67-$0.75.
MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY
- Shares down 5.5 percent at $9.90 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
- "We consider this quarter's earnings quality to be
particularly low," said KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Akshay
Jagdale. He said most of the beat came from lower interest
expense and lower-than-expected tax rate, while the gross
profit was lower than expected.
"The company's (and our) biggest concern over the remainder
of the year remains volume weakness across conventional dairy
categories," Jagdale added.
BACKGROUND/LINKS
- The seller of Horizon Organic milk and Land O'Lakes
creamers has been working to cut expenses as it aims to offset
weak demand at its core fresh dairy products business and
rising costs for things like butterfat and energy.
Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago and Martinne Geller in
New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Matthew Lewis)