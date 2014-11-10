Nov 10 Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. milk processor, reported its fourth straight quarterly loss, hurt by higher milk prices.

Net sales rose 8 percent to $2.37 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Net loss attributable to the company was $16 million, or 17 cents per share, compared with a profit of $415.1 million, or $4.35 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)