BRIEF-Art's Way Manufacturing reports Q1 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Art's Way Manufacturing announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
Feb 10 Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. milk processor, reported a 4.3 percent rise in quarterly sales as demand for milk rose among health conscious U.S. customers.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $5.3 million, or 6 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a loss of $37.7 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
The year earlier results included a $63.4 million cost for the early retirement of debt and a $9.2 million expense for plant closures.
Net sales rose to $2.40 billion from $2.30 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Art's Way Manufacturing announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* CEO Juan Ramón Alaix's 2016 total compensation was $9.5 million versus $8.7 million in 2015 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2nRVXcH) Further company coverage: