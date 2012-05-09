May 9 Top U.S. dairy company Dean Foods Co posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts and strong growth across all its segments.

First-quarter net income rose to $37.9 million, or 20 cents per share, from $25.3 million, or 14 cents per share, last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 31 cents per share.

Revenue rose about 5 percent to $3.21 billion. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)