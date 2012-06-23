HOUSTON, June 23 BP Plc said on Saturday the company was shutting down Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production and stepping up worker evacuations as Tropical Storm Debby churned in the basin.

BP, the largest oil producer in the Gulf, said instructions had been given "to secure wells currently being drilled and to shut-in oil and gas production at BP-operated platforms until this work can be safely resumed."

The company had begun evacuating workers not essential to production earlier on Saturday. BP said more evacuations wold continue as long as weather permits. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Paul Simao)