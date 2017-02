JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 Diamond producer De Beers said on Friday it had signed a new 10-year contract for the sorting, vaulting and sales of the diamond production of Debswana, its joint venture with the government of Botswana.

The company, 45 percent-owned by global miner Anglo American , said in a statement that it was the longest sales contract to date between the partners. Debswana is the group's major producer. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda and; Ed Stoddard)