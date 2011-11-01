LONDON Nov 1 Diamond producer De Beers, 45 percent owned by miner Anglo American , has signed a $2 billion debt deal to refinance existing debt and fund growth.

De Beers said the new $2 billion multicurrency credit facility would be split between an $800 million loan maturing in March 2015 and a $1.2 billion revolving credit facility maturing in October 2016.

The proceeds will refinance an existing $3 billion multicurrency revolving facility and a $200 million loan agreement and will be used for "general corporate purposes". (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by David Jones)