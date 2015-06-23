JOHANNESBURG, June 23 Namibia is finalising a
deal with diamond producer De Beers that will see more of the
gems cut and polished in the southern African country rather
than abroad, newspaper The Namibian reported on Tuesday.
A unit of Anglo American, De Beers operates a joint
venture in Namibia with the government called Namdeb, which
accounted for six percent of group diamond production in the
first quarter of 2015.
Such a move would mirror a similar one taken by neighbouring
Botswana, the world's largest diamond producer, which in 2011
negotiated a deal with De Beers to sort, value and sell diamonds
domestically rather than in London.
The newspaper said the government wanted 25 to 30 percent of
the diamonds produced by Namdeb to be processed in Namibia.
Officials from Namdeb and De Beers were not available for
immediate comment.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by Jason Neely)