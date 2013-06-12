JOHANNESBURG, June 12 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers said on Wednesday it had declared a wage dispute with diamond producer De Beers, a unit of Anglo American , paving the way for possible strike action if mediation fails.

Peter Bailey, NUM's negotiator with De Beers, told Reuters the union had dropped its wage hike demand to 13 percent from 17 percent but the company had offered 6 percent, in line with the inflation rate of 5.9 percent.

"We have declared a wage dispute and will submit this to the mediator on Thursday," he said. There are also unresolved issues regarding leave and housing allowances. NUM claims to have around 2,000 members with De Beers in South Africa.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Labour unrest and wildcat strikes have rocked the platinum and gold sectors periodically over the past 18 months in Africa's largest economy, with the violence rooted in a turf war between NUM, which was once unrivalled, and the upstart Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union.

Threats of more unrest have driven the rand to four-year lows in recent weeks, but NUM's dispute with De Beers is following legal channels and so is unlikely to unnerve jittery investors.

Diamonds are also not nearly as significant to South Africa's economy as platinum. The country sits on about 80 percent of the world's known reserves of platinum.

De Beers produced 4 million carats of diamonds in South Africa last year, out of the total of 27.9 million carats it produced worldwide.