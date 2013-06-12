JOHANNESBURG, June 12 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers said on Wednesday it had declared a wage
dispute with diamond producer De Beers, a unit of Anglo American
, paving the way for possible strike action if mediation
fails.
Peter Bailey, NUM's negotiator with De Beers, told Reuters
the union had dropped its wage hike demand to 13 percent from 17
percent but the company had offered 6 percent, in line with the
inflation rate of 5.9 percent.
"We have declared a wage dispute and will submit this to the
mediator on Thursday," he said. There are also unresolved issues
regarding leave and housing allowances. NUM claims to have
around 2,000 members with De Beers in South Africa.
The company could not immediately be reached for comment.
Labour unrest and wildcat strikes have rocked the platinum
and gold sectors periodically over the past 18 months in
Africa's largest economy, with the violence rooted in a turf war
between NUM, which was once unrivalled, and the upstart
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union.
Threats of more unrest have driven the rand to four-year
lows in recent weeks, but NUM's dispute with De Beers is
following legal channels and so is unlikely to unnerve jittery
investors.
Diamonds are also not nearly as significant to South
Africa's economy as platinum. The country sits on about 80
percent of the world's known reserves of platinum.
De Beers produced 4 million carats of diamonds in South
Africa last year, out of the total of 27.9 million carats it
produced worldwide.