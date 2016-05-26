LONDON May 26 British department store group Debenhams on Thursday named Sergio Bucher, an executive at Amazon's fashion business, as its new boss.

The retailer said Bucher will join as chief executive in October, succeeding Michael Sharp, who will step down from the board on June 24.

Bucher has served as vice president, Amazon Fashion Europe, since 2013. Debenhams, which has struggled in a fierce retail market, said in October that Sharp would leave the business this year. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)