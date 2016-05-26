UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON May 26 British department store group Debenhams on Thursday named Sergio Bucher, an executive at Amazon's fashion business, as its new boss.
The retailer said Bucher will join as chief executive in October, succeeding Michael Sharp, who will step down from the board on June 24.
Bucher has served as vice president, Amazon Fashion Europe, since 2013. Debenhams, which has struggled in a fierce retail market, said in October that Sharp would leave the business this year. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources