By James Davey
LONDON, June 25 Fears over the possible impact
of new British government spending cuts was dampening consumer
confidence even though shoppers had more money to spend, the
boss of department store chain Debenhams said.
Britain's newly re-elected Conservative government is
pressing ahead with plans to cut welfare spending by 12 billion
pounds ($18.8 billion). Finance minister George Osborne is
expected to give details of measures in his budget statement on
July 8.
Debenhams CEO Michael Sharp said customers recognised the
improved economic background, with increases in real wages
driven by falls in the cost of energy and food, but still
remained cautious.
"On the one hand they can see the positive economic
indicators but on the other hand they also pick up the messages
that say 'things are going to remain tough for a while' and that
influences their feeling about their own personal financial
situation," he told reporters on Thursday.
"That manifests itself as proceed with caution," he said.
other retailers have said increases in disposable income
seem to be going on holidays and eating out rather than being
spent in high street stores.
Sharp was speaking after Debenhams said it was on track to
deliver full year results in line with expectations despite
seeing no underlying sales growth in its third quarter.
Britain's second largest department store chain behind John
Lewis said sales at shops open over a year were flat
over the 15 weeks to June 13, versus analysts' forecasts of down
2 percent to up 0.5 percent.
Debenhams maintained gross margin guidance for its 2014-15
year -- growth at the low end of a 10 basis points to 40 basis
points range -- and said it was on track to achieve pretax
profit expectations of 111 million pounds ($174 million)versus
110 million pounds in the previous year.
The firm is cutting back promotions, strengthening online
ordering and delivery options, and adding concessions in
under-used store space to secure higher returns, improve choice
and increase shopper numbers.
Shares in Debenhams, up 30 percent over the last year, were
up 1 percent at 91 pence, valuing the business at 1.1 billion
pounds.
"While the weather has not helped, we believe any gross
margin benefit from lower markdowns/promotions will need to be
reinvested into the offer," said Investec analyst Kate Calvert
who expects little profit progression over the medium term.
Debenhams has agreed concession trials with new partners
including Patisserie Valerie, Chi Kitchen and BHS lighting, to
add to deals already done with Sports Direct, Costa
Coffee, Monsoon and Jack & Jones.
The group, which currently trades from over 240 stores
across 27 countries, said it was on track to open five more
stores in Britain this autumn.
($1 = 0.6370 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment and Keith
Weir)