LONDON Jan 12 Debenhams, Britain's No.2 department store chain, posted higher than expected sales in the last 19 weeks, driven by strong Christmas trading and growing online shopping.

The company said on Tuesday that like-for-like sales for the 19 weeks to 9 January were up 1.9 percent, beating analyst expectations for them to rise 0.3 percent.

During the Christmas week, the retailer's last under outgoing chief executive Michael Sharp who will leave some time this year, the retailer said it achieved record sales. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Sarah Young)