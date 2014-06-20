LONDON, June 20 Debenhams Plc
* Group gross transaction value: 14 weeks to June 7 up 1.6%
(15 to June 14 weeks flat)
* Group like-for-like sales: 14 weeks up 0.7% (15 weeks down
1.0%)
* Gross margin guidance for full year unchanged
* Outlook for full year remains unchanged
* Strategy to refocus promotional activity delivering higher
full price sell-through
* Summer sale starting two weeks later than last year
* Trials of new concessions including Sports Direct and
Costa to commence before year end
* Commencing debt investor roadshow in relation to £200m
year bond issue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: