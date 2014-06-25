UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 25 Debenhams Plc
* Debenhams plc announces successful upsizing and pricing of 225 million pounds senior notes due 2021
* Has priced its offering of 225 million pounds senior notes due 2021 at 5.25 percent
* Offering was upsized from previously announced 200 million pounds aggregate principal amount.
* Offering is expected to close on 2 july 2014 upon satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources