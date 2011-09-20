* Sees 2010/11 profit consensus moving up to 164 mln stg

* 9 weeks to Aug. 27 like-for-like sales ex VAT up 0.4 pct

* 52 weeks to Aug. 27 total sales up 2.9 pct

* Year gross margin flat to slightly down

* Shares up 2.5 percent

By James Davey

LONDON, Sept 20 Debenhams , Britain's No. 2 department store group, said it would beat analyst forecasts for full-year profit and net debt after price cuts drove sales and won it market share in a tough trading environment.

Shares in Debenhams, which trades from 169 stores in Britain, Ireland and Denmark, and 64 franchised outlets in 25 countries, rose 2.5 percent after it also said on Tuesday it expected further progress in its 2011/12 year.

"In this sort of market there are inevitably winners and losers and I believe Debenhams is well positioned to continue to be one of the winners," chief executive Michael Sharp, who succeeded Rob Templeman earlier this month, told reporters.

Debenhams, ranked second after employee-owned department store chain John Lewis , said while its gross margin for the 53 weeks to Sept. 3 would be flat to slightly down versus 2009/10, underlying pretax profit should be ahead of a market forecast for about 158 million pounds ($247 million).

Finance director Chris Woodhouse said he expected a new consensus to settle at about 164 million pounds.

Year-end debt would be about 385 million pounds, down 130 million since the start of the year and compared with previous guidance for about 400 million.

The company's strategy is to drive cash margin by investing some of its gross margin into pushing top-line sales.

Sharp said this strategy could change in the key Christmas trading season. "Depending upon how we find the market during the course of the autumn/winter season and where we are on pricing versus the competition and the strength of consumer confidence we will react accordingly."

Debenhams is also targeting growth from new stores and store refurbishments as well as internet initiatives and overseas.

It said sales at stores open over a year, excluding VAT sales tax, were up 0.4 percent in the nine weeks to Aug. 27 but down 0.3 percent over the full year. Total full-year sales were up 2.9 percent.

"Although there have been many stories of extremely tough trading in July and August elsewhere in the sector, for Debenhams trading in these months has been good," said Sharp, highlighting market share gains in womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and health and beauty.

Riots in English cities and towns in August did not have a material impact on business.

Shares in Debenhams, which returned to the stock market at 195 pence in 2006 after 2-1/2 years in private equity hands, had lost 14 percent of their value over the last three months.

The stock was up 2.5 pence at 60.75 pence at 0850 GMT.

"Debenhams' performance was considerably better in the final period than many had feared," said Singer analyst Matthew McEachran.

Consumers' purchasing power is being squeezed by higher prices, muted wage growth, a lack of credit, job insecurity, a stagnant housing market, government austerity measures and fears of eventual interest rate rises.

A survey on Monday found Britons digging into their savings and running up debt to finance spending, auguring ill for consumption and suggesting domestic demand will remain a drag on the fragile economy.

"We have seen nothing to suggest that the economic situation is going to improve, so we are laying out our stall assuming that it is going to continue to be tough," said Sharp. ($1 = 0.639 pound) (Editing by Dan Lalor)