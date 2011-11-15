* "Christmas spectacular" offers discounts of up to 40 pct
* Says price cuts amount to 200 mln stg of customer savings
LONDON Nov 15 Debenhams,
Britain's No. 2 department store group, has ratcheted up the
pressure on rivals, launching its annual five day pre-Christmas
promotion with what it claims are its deepest ever discounts.
The firm said on Tuesday it will cut the prices of tens of
thousands of items in its 164 UK stores and online by up to 40
percent, equating to 200 million pounds ($318 million) of
savings.
The "Christmas spectacular" event, part of Debenhams'
promotional calendar every year, will run from Wednesday to
Sunday with extended store opening hours.
"The move ... heralds the start of what pundits are
predicting will be one of most frenzied Christmases in retail in
the last 10 years," said Debenhams.
"It comes against a backdrop of job insecurity and rising
taxes and will no doubt force the rest of the high street to
follow suit."
Last week Britain's biggest clothing retailer Marks &
Spencer said promotional activity in clothing, footwear
and homewares markets was up 5 percentage points year on year in
its first half to Oct. 1.
M&S Chief Executive Marc Bolland said he expected this sort
of promotional pressure to continue in the second
half.
While retailers are hopeful of stronger demand this
Christmas than last, when sales were hit by heavy December snow,
analysts say recent weak trading, partly due to unseasonally
warm weather, has left stores with high stocks that could lead
to a frenzy of discounting.
Cash-strapped British consumers are feeling the pinch as
disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wage
growth and government austerity measures, and as they worry
about a stagnant housing market, job security and a fragile
economic recovery.
Industry group the British Retail Consortium said last week
a fall in October sales from stores open more than a year
augured badly for the key Christmas trading period, while on
Sunday John Lewis, Britain's biggest
department store group, said sales dipped in the week to Nov.
12.
Shares in Debenhams, which last month posted a 10 percent
rise in annual profit, were down 1 percent at 64.2 pence at 0952
GMT. Shares in M&S were up 0.1 percent at 331.1 pence.
($1 = 0.629 British Pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Mark Potter)