* 16 weeks to June 23 like-for-like sales, ex VAT, up 3.1
pct
* Beats analyst forecasts in range down 3 pct to up 1 pct
* Adjusts 2011-12 margin guidance to down 30 basis points
* Comfortable with expectations for 2011-12 profit
* Shares down 1.7 pct after strong run
By James Davey
LONDON, June 28 Debenhams, Britain's No.
2 department store group, said it was confident it could keep
growing despite uncertainty in the economy after a push into
non-clothing areas saw it beat sales forecasts.
Chief Executive Michael Sharp told reporters on Thursday
there was little sign of an imminent recovery in confidence
among UK consumers who continue to be squeezed by inflation,
meagre wage growth and government austerity measures designed to
cut record national debt.
But he said Debenhams' broad width of products, broad range
of customers, multiple routes to market and shrewd marketing,
such as its "Life Made Fabulous" campaign, meant it was well
placed to achieve further gains in market share.
The firm has supplemented its core clothing offer by
developing its beauty, accessories and home business.
That alleviated the impact record rainfall in April had on
seasonal clothing categories, particularly womenswear.
Debenhams, which trades from 165 stores in the UK and
Ireland and 68 overseas, said sales at stores open over a year
rose 3.1 percent, excluding VAT sales tax, in the 16 weeks to
June 23, which includes its fiscal third quarter.
That compares with a rise of 0.3 percent in its first half
and analyst forecasts in a range of down 3 percent to up 1
percent.
Online sales grew 34.9 percent over the 16 week period, with
mobile accounting for 30 percent of website traffic.
"This performance demonstrates our ability to trade well in
difficult markets," said Sharp.
"We called the customer mindset right around the calendar
events, when there's been a clear desire to shop and footfall
has been at its highest - Mother's Day, Easter, Father's Day and
the Diamond Jubilee."
However, the sales mix change towards health and beauty
products, which have a lower profit margin than own-bought
clothing, along with higher concession sales, more than offset
the impact of lower commodity prices on gross margin.
As a result Debenhams now expects gross margin for the full
year to be around 30 basis points lower than 2010-11 compared
with previous broadly flat guidance.
It stressed the revision did not reflect an increase in
promotional activity, which was similar to the previous year.
The firm was comfortable with analysts' expectations for
2011-12 pretax profit of about 156 million pounds ($242.6
million).
Last month Britain's biggest retailer Marks & Spencer
slashed its sales growth forecast and flagged a tough
start to its first quarter.
HIDDEN SECRET
Debenhams returned to the stock market at 195 pence in 2006
after two and a half years in private equity hands.
The stock has risen 44 percent over the last six months but
was down 1.7 percent at 81.8 pence at 1044 GMT, valuing the
business at 1.02 billion pounds.
Panmure Gordon analyst Jean Roche said the gross margin
guidance and higher marketing costs were offsetting the top line
sales surprise.
Sharp said consumers' perceptions of Debenhams were rapidly
improving.
Citing independent research he said consumers increasingly
saw Debenhams as a modern and fashionable rather than a dusty
old department store.
But he said for many people Debenhams, which is ranked
second in Britain in revenue terms after employee-owned John
Lewis, remains "a hidden secret".
"The opportunity through the marketing is to tell customers
who don't shop with Debenhams or haven't shopped with Debenhams
for a while exactly what we're all about."
The CEO said he remained unsure what impact the London
Olympics would have on the UK retail sector. "But if it's good
for retail then we're sure it would be good for Debenhams."
Britain's economy fell back into recession faster than first
thought and seems unlikely to recover for some time, data showed
on Thursday.
Many British retailers have been struggling as consumers
clamp down on spending. Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's
said this week it did not expect consumers to give a boost to UK
GDP any time soon.
However, an industry survey on Wednesday showed British
retail sales rose at their fastest pace in 1-1/2 years in June.
($1 = 0.6429 British pounds)
