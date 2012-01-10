LONDON Jan 10 Debenhams, Britain's No. 2 department store group, posted a slightly better than expected performance in underlying sales in the last 18 weeks as deep discounts lured customers in the run up to Christmas.

The firm said on Tuesday sales at stores open over a year, excluding VAT sales tax, were flat in the 18 weeks to January 7.

That compared with analysts' forecasts of sales down 0.9 percent from a range of flat to down 3.2 percent, according to a Reuters poll of nine.

British stores appear to have had a tough Christmas trading period and were forced to use early sales to lure customers, who are struggling with rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures.

Many do not expect 2012 to be much better.

The strategy by Debenhams, ranked second in the UK after employee-owned department store chain John Lewis , is to drive profits by investing some of its gross margin, through price cuts and promotions, into pushing sales. (Reporting by Kate Holton and James Davey)