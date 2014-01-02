LONDON Jan 2 British retailer Debenhams
, which issued a severe profit warning earlier this week,
said its Finance Director Simon Herrick would step down with
immediate effect.
The company, which lowered its profit outlook after the
hoped-for surge in last-minute Christmas shopping failed to
materialise, said a search to find a replacement was underway.
Neil Kennedy, director of finance, will assume the role of
acting chief financial officer on an interim basis.
Herrick had already been under pressure, according to media
reports, after he asked suppliers for a discount on goods.