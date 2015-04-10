LONDON, April 10 Debenhams has appointed veteran retailer Terry Duddy as a non-executive director, Britain's second-largest department store said on Friday.

Duddy, 59, was chief executive of Home Retail, Britain's biggest household products group, for eight years before quitting last year.

Debenhams has had a tough time in recent years, with a profit warning at Christmas 2013 and disappointing trading at Christmas 2014 adding to the pressure on Chief Executive Michael Sharp, whose strategy has come under scrutiny.

The firm will report interim results on April 16.

