LONDON, June 27 Debenhams, Britain's
second-biggest department store operator, said on Tuesday it was
making progress in implementing its new strategy, though it
cautioned that the UK trading environment had become more
volatile.
The firm said group like-for-like sales fell 0.9 percent in
the 15 weeks to June 17, its fiscal third quarter.
It currently anticipates that 2017 profit before tax will be
within the range of market expectations. However, it said that
should current market volatility continue, the outcome could be
towards the lower end of the current range.
The update was the first since April, when new Chief
Executive Sergio Bucher detailed the outcome of his strategic
review. He plans to return the group to profit growth by closing
some stores, revamping the rest and improving its online
service. He also plans to seek efficiencies by simplifying the
business.
