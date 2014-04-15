BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
LONDON, April 15 Debenhams, Britain's second largest department store group, said it was confident improvements it was making to its business would deliver some cheer for investors, as it posted a 24.5 percent fall in first half profit.
The company, which has 240 stores in 29 countries, said on Tuesday group pretax profit for the 26 weeks to March 1 was 85.2 million pounds ($142.58 million), down on the 112.8 million pounds posted a year ago.
The fall was in line with guidance given in a December profit warning when the firm said its margins had been hit by heavy discounting that nonetheless failed to spark a late surge in festive spending.
($1 = 0.5976 British Pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7