LONDON Oct 25 Debenhams PLC : * Group profit before tax up 4.2% to £158.3m * Basic earnings per share up 14.0% to 9.8p * Net debt improved by £15.0M to £368.7M after £20.1M share buyback * Final dividend up 15.0% to 2.3P; full year dividend up 10.0% to 3.3P * Share buyback to continue with up to £40M over next 12 months * Don't anticipate a significant change in the economic environment in 2013 * We expect to make further progress during the year