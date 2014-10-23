LONDON Oct 23 Debenhams, Britain's No.
2 department store chain, posted a 21 percent slump in annual
profit, as expected, mainly reflecting a disastrous first half
when warm autumn and winter weather dented sales in the run-up
to last Christmas.
The company, which has 240 stores in 28 countries, on
Thursday reported underlying pretax profit of 110.3 million
pounds in the 12 months ended Aug. 30, in line with analysts'
average forecast of 110 million pounds, according to Reuters
data.
Debenhams said on Thursday its performance had improved in
the second half of the year but it remained cautious about the
outlook as consumers were still not seeing a rise in their
disposable incomes.
"Whilst this has been a challenging year for Debenhams, the
brand is strong and our improved second half performance gives
us confidence that we are ready for the key Christmas period and
can deliver sustainable growth over the longer term," Chief
Executive Michael Sharp said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)