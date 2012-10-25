* FY pretax profit 158.3 mln stg vs f'cst 157.5 mln stg

LONDON, Oct 25 Debenhams, Britain's No. 2 department store group, raised its targets for online and international growth after showing its resilience to weak market conditions with a 4.2 percent rise in year profit.

The group said on Thursday it had raised its medium-term target for online sales from 500 million pounds ($801.47 million) to 600 million pounds and its five year target for total franchise stores from 130 to 150.

Debenhams, which trades from about 170 stores in Britain, Ireland and Denmark, and over 60 international franchise stores, made a pretax profit of 158.3 million pounds in the year to Sept. 1.

That was slightly ahead of analysts' consensus expectations of 157.5 million pounds and up from 152 million pounds in the 2010-11 year.

Total sales increased 2.6 percent to 2.71 billion pounds, while sales at stores open over a year, excluding VAT sales tax, rose 1.6 percent.

The firm won market share in womenswear and grew or maintained share in all other areas.

Many retailers have been finding the going tough as disposable incomes are squeezed by government austerity measures and with wages growth not keeping up with rises in prices.

Debenhams has bucked the gloomy trend, helped by its breadth of products, broad range of customers, multiple routes to market and increased marketing spend.

The firm, which paid a full year dividend of 3.3 pence, up 10.0 percent, said its share buyback programme would continue this year with up to 40 million pounds to be spent.

"Whilst we don't anticipate a significant change in the economic environment in 2013, we expect to make further progress during the year," said Chief Executive Michael Sharp.

Shares in Debenhams, up 59 percent over the last year, closed Wednesday at 109 pence, valuing the business at 1.38 billion pounds.