LONDON, Sept 17 Debenhams will meet
forecasts for 2012-13 profit as sales growth picked-up in its
fourth quarter, Britain's No. 2 department store group said on
Tuesday.
The 200-year-old firm, which trails employee-owned John
Lewis by annual sales, said sales at stores open over a
year rose 2 percent in the year to Aug. 31.
That compares with a flat outcome in the 16 weeks to June
22, its fiscal third quarter, and was in line with analysts'
forecasts.
Prior to the update analysts were on average forecasting a
full year pretax profit of about 153 million pounds ($243.81
million), down from 158.3 million pounds in 2011-12.
Forecasts had been cut after a profit warning in March that
was blamed on January snow.