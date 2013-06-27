* 16 weeks to June 22 sales flat vs forecast up 2 pct
* Says winning market share
* Keeps full-year gross margin guidance at flat
* Says comfortable with analysts' full-year profit forecasts
* Shares rise as much as 2.6 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, June 27 Debenhams, Britain's No.
2 department store group, said on Thursday a volatile trading
climate and unhelpful spring weather contributed to a slowdown
in third quarter sales growth, which fell-short of analysts'
forecasts.
The company, like many other British retailers, is finding
the going tough as consumers, whose spending generates about two
thirds of Britain's gross domestic product, fret over job
security and a squeeze on incomes.
Debenhams' sales at stores open over a year were flat in the
16 weeks to June 22 - a period which includes its fiscal third
quarter. That compares with a first-half like-for-like sales
rise of 3.1 percent and analyst forecasts for growth of about 2
percent.
"Any retailer that you speak to will tell you that it's not
easy out there ... I think in the context of the market backdrop
these are robust results," CEO Michael Sharp told reporters.
The 200-year-old department store group, which trails rival
John Lewis by annual sales, said it had coped well with
the conditions and was comfortable with market expectations for
pretax profit in 2013-14, thanks to control over gross margins
and more cost savings.
Shares in the firm, down 23 percent since the start of the
year, were up 1.75 pence at 92.6 pence at 0912 GMT, valuing the
business at 1.13 billion pounds ($1.73 billion).
"This is not a high quality update, but we think that the
market had been expecting another warning," said Sanjay
Vidyarthi, analyst at Espirito Santo Investment Bank.
Forecasts had been cut after a profit warning in March that
was blamed on January snow.
Analysts' consensus forecast is a pretax profit of around
153 million pounds, down from 158.3 million pounds in 2012-13.
Debenhams published a graph to illustrate the volatile
trading conditions in Britain, which showed like-for-like sales
swinging wildly from one week to another. They were down more
than 20 percent in the second week of March, the coldest March
since 1962, but up over 15 percent in the last week of April.
Sharp highlighted market share gains in clothing, beauty and
home and a 40 percent rise in online sales, saying that was a
clear manifestation of the strength of the group's offer.
Across Europe fashion retailers have suffered so far this
year as the economic downturn has been exacerbated by unusually
cold weather in spring and early summer.
Earlier this month, global fashion retail leader Spain's
Inditex, which owns the Zara chain, posted its weakest
quarterly growth in net profit in four years, while No. 2
Sweden's H&M missed forecasts for second quarter net
sales.
But there are still strong performers in Britain despite the
tough trading conditions. John Lewis's total sales were up 7.9
percent in the 20 weeks to June 15, while online fashion
retailer ASOS recently reported a 45 percent jump in
third quarter sales.
Debenhams is spending 25 million pounds on a refurbishment
of its flagship Oxford Street store in central London. The
company said this was on track for completion in December, and
would create 430 new jobs.
In line with previous guidance, Debenhams also said gross
margin would be flat for the full 2013-14 year, while cost
savings had been eked out from, for example, the UK online
business.