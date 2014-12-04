BRIEF-Sprott Focus Trust implements share repurchase program
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program
The owner of the Deb Shops retail chain filed its second bankruptcy in less than four years on Thursday, blaming outdated stores and competition in the teen and young women's fashion business, according to court documents.
Deb Stores Holding LLC said it would seek a buyer of the business, but if it failed to do so, it planned to conduct a going-out-of-business sale at its 295 stores, according to filings with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.
Investors in Deb Stores Holding include affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management, Abelco LLC and Styx Partners LP, according to court documents. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* USI has been buying up smaller rivals (Adds comments from interview with Caisse executive)