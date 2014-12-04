BRIEF-Sprott Focus Trust implements share repurchase program
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program
Dec 4 Deb Stores Holding: * Deb stores holding llc, owner of deb shops retail chain, files for chapter 11
bankruptcy in Wilmington, Delaware - court docs * Deb stores holding llc seeks court approval for auction process, has initial
bid to liquidate all 295 stores - court docs * Deb stores holding llc has up to $50,000 in assets, up to $500 million in
liabilities - court docs * Deb stores holding llc lists affiliates of cerberus capital management,
abelco, styx partners as biggest investors - court docs
