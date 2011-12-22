LONDON, Dec 22 (IFR) - Fourth quarter euro-denominated
debt issuance fell to its lowest since the final quarter of
2002, Thomson Reuters data released on Thursday showed, as the
eurozone sovereign crisis reduced investor appetites and made
deal execution difficult.
Volumes reached a mere USD152bn equivalent, well below even
the USD229bn raised at the peak of the banking crisis during the
fourth quarter of 2008. However, on an annual basis, the picture
was not as bleak with euro-denominated volumes at USD1.299bntn,
down 4% compared to 2010, a much better outcome than US
dollar-denominated issuance which dropped 21% to USD2.794tn.
Globally, debt issuance saw its slowest quarter since the
last quarter of 2008 at USD951bn, down 18% from the previous
quarter and down 11% versus 2010 at USD5.486tn.
Financial issuance was amongst the most affected, dropping
by 4% versus last year and 10% versus the already dismal third
quarter. According to Thomson Reuters, financials raised
USD234bn equivalent globally versus USD259bn the previous
quarter.
Issuance has not been this low since the last quarter of
2008 when it reached USD150bn and the first quarter of 2009 when
financials took USD188bn out of the market.
Borrowing could remain depressed following a take-up of
EUR489.19bn at the European Central Bank's inaugural three-year
Long-Term Refinancing Operation on Wednesday. Expectations are
that this will now ease the pressure on banks' refinancing
activity.
According to RBS research, around EUR800bn of secured and
unsecured European bank debt comes due in 2012. As well as a
large take-up at the LTRO, banks are likely to shun unsecured
funding for covered bonds.
The covered pipeline has steadily been building over recent
weeks with ING, DNB Boligkreditt and Lloyds TSB Bank the latest
borrowers to announce plans for deals early in 2012.
Meanwhile, supra, sovereign and agency issuance was also
materially down versus the previous quarter at USD238bn, a drop
of 34%. Issuance should pick up in the first quarter of the New
Year, as is usually the case.
The trend in favour of corporate bonds was clearly evident
in the Thomson Reuters data. Issuance from the sector dropped a
mere 1% year-on-year to USD1.197tn and was up 21% versus the
previous quarter as investors piled into the perceived
safe-haven asset-class.
Whether this continues to be the case next year is a
different question, however, and analysts have warned that the
impact of bank deleveraging would also be felt in the corporate
market.
"The combination of a recession backdrop, tighter credit and
rising downgrade risk will weigh on non-financial credit in
2012," analysts at RBS wrote in mid December. "We forecast that
high-yield default rates will rise to 5.6% from 2.5% currently
and that spreads will widen to 220bp for iTraxx Main and 1000bp
for iTraxx Xover in 1Q 2012. Will corporates lose their
safe-haven status? Corporate fundamentals remain strong, but
some sectors and countries have shown signs of deterioration. In
our view, credit investors need to concentrate on names and
sectors which can resist a prolonged de-leveraging environment."
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)