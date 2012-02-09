LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - Chinese banks, which have more than Rmb50bn (USD7.83bn) of negotiable CDs due this year, are starting to feel the squeeze from the arrival of foreign credits in the offshore renminbi market.

In some cases, Chinese banks are paying nearly three times more than they did last year as spoiled investors demand yields more commensurate with the levels paid by foreign issuers.

Tighter renminbi liquidity is also to blame. But bankers in China say that this alone would not warrant funding costs to have risen to the extent they have.

There have been some clear examples recently of the new world order that the foreign presence has created in the Dim Sum market. On Thursday, China Development Bank placed a Rmb500m one-year CD at 2.9% via Barclays Capital.

The bank could be celebrating as it got better levels than the Rmb361m CD it priced the week before at 3%. Or if compared to the 3.2% that Bank of China had to pay recently for a Rmb360m one-year CD.

But compare these deals to similar transactions in February 2011 and the picture is not so rosy. Then, ICBC Asia, for instance, paid 1.1% for a Rmb3bn one-year CD.

Those levels, however, are harder to justify to investors used to getting top-notch credits paying more. For instance, A3/A- rated Korean retailer Lotte Shopping closed its debut Dim Sum bond in early February, raising Rmb750m from a three-year deal at 4%. Mexican telco America Movil (A2/A-/A), part of Carlos Slim's empire, paid 3.5% for its debut Dim Sum bond when it issued Rmb1bn of three-year money a couple of weeks ago. "Chinese banks are willing to pay up but some foreigners are even more aggressive," said a DCM banker.

For Korean borrowers the deals are worth it even when they pay up. Bankers said Lotte Shopping's deal, for instance, could be swapped into dollars at Libor plus 250bp, or about 3%. That's quite favourable at a time when US dollar liquidity is relatively tight.

Demand side pressures

To add to the problems that the additional supply from foreigners are causing, the demand side is also under pressure.

On January 31, the HKMA published the renminbi deposits data for December 2011 which posted the largest monthly drop since the take-off of the market in mid 2010.

The renminbi deposits stood at Rmb588.5bn (US$93bn), down 6.2% month-on-month, reflecting tighter liquidity in the offshore renminbi market.

As a result, now almost all banks in Hong Kong have raised their Hong Kong deposit rates and Dim Sum CD yields to retain renminbi funds.

CD issuance in Hong Kong via the offshore branches of Chinese banks is one of their major sources of funding -- especially for those banks which have small retail networks.

But bankers say no relief is in sight for them. As long as the basis swaps remain negative, there will be opportunistic foreign issuers coming to the Dim Sum market.

So, Chinese banks seem to have few options but to pay up as every one of them wants to expand their offshore businesses in spite of restrictions on how much they can issue offshore. (Reporting by Nethelie Wong; Editing by Sudip Roy and Steve Garton)