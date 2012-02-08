LONDON, Feb 8 (IFR) - Ukraine has mandated banks to lead a potential eurobond offer, but amid deep concerns about the post-Soviet country's financial health, is the troubled sovereign actually ready to issue?

Bankers doubt there would be strong interest in the deal, even if the country decided it was willing to pay the double-digit yields needed to entice even the hardiest of investors.

Factor in Ukraine's dispute over the pace of the reforms needed for more disbursements from the IMF and, some analysts say, the conditions for a deal don't quite add up.

"I'd be very surprised if they manage to do a new deal now given they have so many things to sort out," said a UK investor. "They might have to pay quite a lot. And if they do pay that much, then the question is: why are they so desperate?"

One banker not involved in the mandate reckons Ukraine would be unable to issue debt for anything less than a punitive 10.5%. "For a new 10-year bond they are going to have to pay 10.50%-10.75%," the banker said. "I don't know if they will want to do that."

Ukraine's 10-year February 2021s are trading at 10.10%, according to Thomson Reuters, while its five-year June 2016s are at 9.85%. The cash price of both bonds is in the high 80s, well down on their par face value.

Another banker reckons the announcement of the mandate to JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Troika Dialog and VTB Capital suggests that Ukraine (B2/B+/B) could be ready to embark on investor meetings -- even if no deal is imminent.

"They will probably roadshow, and then assess the market feedback," he said. "I can't see Ukraine coming until there is an inflexion point and spreads tighten."

He added: "The banks aren't going to want to sit on this mandate for months. Therefore they will probably arrange meetings and put the decision in the hands of the issuer: do you want to pay or not?"

Short dated option

One option, according to the UK investor, could be for Ukraine to issue a short-dated bond. "There is some demand at the short end at least."

She added: "For me it's not really about the coupon. It's more about the government sorting out some of its near-term issues before investors take more of an interest."

At the top of that list is the stand-off with the IMF.

The Fund set up a USD15.6bn programme for Ukraine in 2010, but stopped allocations following a March 2011 visit because of disagreement over the pace of economic reform. Among other things, the government has yet to raise the price of gas to households as agreed.

Complicating matters is a USD2bn six-month rollover loan to the government from VTB that is due in June. Whether that loan gets extended for another six months, or somehow repaid, remains to be seen.

Ukraine's external public sector debt is about USD7bn this year, according to Troika Dialog, with USD3.4bn due to the IMF. Repayments for this year peak in the second quarter, when USD3.5bn of debt comes due.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Marc Carnegie)