By Joao Augusto de Castro Neves
Sept 1 Brazil is enduring one of its most acute
crises since the return of democracy in the 1980s. Amid a sharp
economic downturn, the combination of growing popular discontent
and a massive corruption scandal involving state-controlled oil
giant Petrobras and major construction companies has prevented
President Dilma Rousseff's administration from being able to
govern effectively.
The remainder of Rousseff's second term looks bleak. A
lingering recession and expected rise in unemployment are likely
to keep the political environment tense. Protests and strikes
will occur more frequently. Add an austerity agenda, political
bickering in congress and a somewhat unpredictable corruption
scandal, and Rousseff will have a difficult time advancing the
country's economic recovery.
But not all is lost. Despite these mounting troubles and a
likely worsening of the situation in the near term, there are a
few bright spots in Brazil. The first is that Brazil's
institutions work. The current turmoil, which is driven by deep
political and economic difficulties, does not constitute an
institutional crisis. It is precisely because of the independent
nature of Brazil's legal institutions that the Petrobras
corruption probe (known as Lava Jato, or "Car Wash") became a
real risk to the government. Legally, Brazil's politicians have
little opportunity to interfere in the investigations, which
sets the Petrobras case apart from recent corruption scandals in
other countries in the region.
Despite a number of other high-profile scandals in Brazil in
the last couple of decades, the Lava Jato probe is not "just
another corruption scandal." Its colossal magnitude, while
enough to put it into a class of its own, should not overshadow
important - albeit slow - institutional advances. In the past
few years, Brazil's legislature has introduced new laws, such as
the 2013 Anti-Corruption Law, that have helped to bring the
country's oversight structure closer to OECD standards. The 2013
law gives authorities more legal mechanisms to investigate
corporate wrongdoing and gives companies more incentives to
improve their corporate governance. When the last major scandal
broke out in 2005 - involving vote-buying during former
President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's first term - instruments
such as leniency agreements or plea bargains didn't exist or
were rarely used.
Another reason for cautious - yet longer-term - optimism is
Brasilia's long history of shifting economic policy to keep the
country afloat. During past economic crises, Brasilia has been
pragmatic about its economic policy, rather than sticking with
ideological experiments. This process has been evident since
Rousseff's reelection in October, when she chose a new minister
of finance to spearhead a multi-year fiscal consolidation plan
to put the country's finances in order. Even though a more acute
crisis could push Rousseff's Workers' Party to the left and away
from the fiscal adjustment, she will likely move to the right in
an effort to spark an economic recovery that would save the
remainder of her term. This "course correction" will eventually
translate into a more pro-business set of policies across
different sectors of the economy, particularly those at the
center of the current scandal - energy and infrastructure.
In a way, the same political and institutional factors that
have frequently hurt structural reforms in Brazil - such as
multiple parties, a fragmented congress, and judiciary
independence - are the same factors that have pushed the country
toward moderate policymaking. This framework helps explain why
Brazil lagged behind when most of Latin America followed the
neoliberal principles of the Washington Consensus in the 1990s,
but also when many of these same countries a decade later
shifted toward the resource nationalism championed by populist
leaders such as former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez. In the
end, policymaking in Brazil did not move very far from the
center of the policy spectrum during those periods.
Moderate behavior from business and political elites in
Brazil - ranging from industrial groups to select members of the
opposition - reinforce this trend. While the government response
to the deepening crisis has so far been underwhelming and slow,
the alternative - using "all or nothing" tactics like supporting
spendthrift legislation - would aggravate the situation. In
fact, many of the so-called fiscal bombs currently in congress
will only truly impact the next administration. Since the most
viable presidential succession scenarios - either after the 2018
election or earlier, in case of impeachment - would bring either
the main opposition party (PSDB) or the largest party in
congress (PMDB) to power, an uncompromising opposition to the
government's policies now could backfire in the future.
A similar logic applies to the discussion surrounding
Rousseff's impeachment. Unpopularity or political ineptness are
not legal grounds for ousting a president. Without concrete
evidence of Rousseff's involvement in the corruption scandal, it
is unlikely that the major political forces in congress will
push for her impeachment. For the time being, it makes sense for
both parties to keep the president under pressure and relatively
weak.
What could change this scenario? The biggest threat to
Rousseff's government is the Lava Jato corruption probe. If
investigations continue at the current pace, they could spread
to other sectors of the economy, which might push the country
into a deeper recession. Politically, the investigation could
get closer to Rousseff and the core of her party, creating the
conditions for her impeachment. We are not there yet.
