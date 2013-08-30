Aug 30 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Friday cut its issuer credit rating on Decatur Public Schools, Michigan, to A-minus from single-A. The outlook is negative.

The issuer credit rating was cut due to a substantial reduction in cash reserves, which could be further weakened by projected deficits, S&P said.

At the same time, S&P affirmed the AA-minus long-term program rating, which reflects the state bond loan fund enhancement program, with a stable outlook, S&P said.