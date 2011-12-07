Dec 7 Shares of Future Capital Holdings
rose more than 7 percent on Wednesday after a
newspaper report said Deccan Chronicle Holdings was
acquiring a controlling stake in the Future Group's financial
services firm for 6-7 billion rupees ($116.7-$136.2 million).
Shares of Deccan Chronicle fell as much as 3.6 percent in
the opening trades before bouncing back more than 2 percent.
The Economic Times reported that India's largest retailer
Pantaloon Retail (India) had sold its entire stake in
Future Capital Holdings.
In a separate transaction, Pantaloon has also sold its 26
percent stake in its insurance joint venture, Future Generali
Life, to Mumbai-based Industrial Investment Trust (IITL) for
2.5-3 billion rupees, the report said citing unnamed people
close to the development.
India's largest retail chain, Pantaloon Retail, and Future
Capital are part of Kishore Biyani-run Future Group. Biyani has
exited the financial services business through these two
transactions, the report said.
"It's news to me. I am not aware of any such development,"
the newspaper quoted Deccan Chronicle Chairman T. Venkatram, as
saying.
Officials of Pantaloon Retail and Deccan Chronicle could not
be reached immediately for a comment by Reuters.
Earlier in August, sources had told Reuters that Future
Group was in talks with potential buyers including JPMorgan
and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co to sell
Future Capital Holdings.
At 9:28 a.m. (0358 GMT) shares in Future Capital Holdings
were trading up 5.86 percent at 144 rupees while that of Deccan
chronicle were up 2 percent at 48.25 rupees. Shares in Pantaloon
Retail were down 2.28 percent at 182 rupees.
($1 = 51.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)