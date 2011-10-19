* Unlisted group in 40 mln eur Russian acquisition
* Sees strong growth in Russian market
* To invest extra 30 mln eur in Italian plants
MILAN, Oct 19 Italian premium pasta maker De
Cecco has bought a group of Russian companies that account for
about 10 percent of the Russian pasta market, the world's fourth
largest.
De Cecco, a household name in Italy alongside another
unlisted pasta maker Barilla, said in a statement on Wednesday
that it had signed off the 40 million euro ($55 million)
acquisition of the PMK group from Russian holding Ekoofice last
Friday.
De Cecco, which shelved plans for a Milan listing in 2009
because of the financial crisis, said it saw a strong growth
potential for its products in Russia, and would invest an extra
30 million euros in its Italian plants to sustain production.
The Russian acquisition gives De Cecco control of three
factories based in Moscow, Smolensk and Saint Petersburg, with
total output of 100,000 tonnes a year, as well as a commercial
and logistics outpost in the Russian capital.
De Cecco, based in the central Italian province of Abruzzo,
makes 45 percent of its sales outside Italy, it said.
De Cecco was assisted by Deloitte and KPMG for the deal.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Will Waterman)