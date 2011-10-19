* Unlisted group in 40 mln eur Russian acquisition

* Sees strong growth in Russian market

* To invest extra 30 mln eur in Italian plants

MILAN, Oct 19 Italian premium pasta maker De Cecco has bought a group of Russian companies that account for about 10 percent of the Russian pasta market, the world's fourth largest.

De Cecco, a household name in Italy alongside another unlisted pasta maker Barilla, said in a statement on Wednesday that it had signed off the 40 million euro ($55 million) acquisition of the PMK group from Russian holding Ekoofice last Friday.

De Cecco, which shelved plans for a Milan listing in 2009 because of the financial crisis, said it saw a strong growth potential for its products in Russia, and would invest an extra 30 million euros in its Italian plants to sustain production.

The Russian acquisition gives De Cecco control of three factories based in Moscow, Smolensk and Saint Petersburg, with total output of 100,000 tonnes a year, as well as a commercial and logistics outpost in the Russian capital.

De Cecco, based in the central Italian province of Abruzzo, makes 45 percent of its sales outside Italy, it said.

De Cecco was assisted by Deloitte and KPMG for the deal. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Will Waterman)