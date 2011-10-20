* Expects 3-4 pct revenue decline in 2011
* Had previously forecast flat revenue
* Shares slump 5.3 pct vs 1 pct index dip
(Adds CEO comments, share price reaction)
BRUSSELS, Oct 20 Belgian PVC window frame maker
Deceuninck lowered its outlook on Thursday, saying the
global economic slowdown had caused consumers to delay
insulating their homes.
While previously forecasting 2011 revenue would remain flat,
the group said it now expected a decline of 3-4 percent.
"What we're seeing is an entire softening of the market,
which is very typical in an industry like ours which is
cyclical," Chief Executive Tom Debusschere told a conference
call.
Shares of Deceuninck fell as much as 5.3 percent in early
Thursday trading, compared with a decline of about 1 percent in
the Belgian Midcap Index , of which it is a constituent.
Deceuninck said it still expected a net profit for the full
year as raw material prices had stabilised.
"We're saying, 'Look, we will remain profitable, even under
these economic conditions' ... and yes it's going to be below
last year," he said.
The group makes PVC-based products for the construction
industry, such as motorway walls to block traffic noise, made
from recycled PVC.
The group said demand was weakest in the U.S. and central
and eastern Europe, while revenue rose in Germany and Turkey.
Deceuninck's third-quarter sales came in at 139.9 million
euros ($193 million), an 8.2 percent decline from last year.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Ben Deighton; editing by
Rex Merrifield and David Hulmes)