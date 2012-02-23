(Adds detail)

* Year net profit 6.3 mln euros, vs forecast 5 mln

* Sales stable in early 2012, sees uncertain year

BRUSSELS, Feb 23 Belgian PVC window frame maker Deceuninck beat expectations for 2011 net profit and said while it had made a stable start to 2012, helped by mild weather, it was facing a fragile economy and rising raw material costs.

Deceuninck said on Thursday the impact of government austerity measures in Europe and the United States and the general economic environment were uncertain.

Net profit fell 26 percent to 6.3 million euros in 2011, compared with a forecast for 5 million according to Thomson Reuter I/B/E/S estimates.

Sales fell 4 percent to 536 million euros ($695 million) as gloomier consumers spent less on its high-tech PVC window frames.

Deceuninck was especially hit in the United States where its business declined 19.3 percent. Sales also fell in eastern Europe, Britain, Spain and Turkey. Sales grew in Benelux, France and Italy, despite a difficult second half.

The group was hit by higher raw materials costs, partially offset by efficiency improvements, cost control and price increases.

"After a 10 percent growth in 2010, consumer confidence showed a fundamental trend change as of mid-2011,", chief executive Tom Debusschere said. "The global market trend was in part countered by the Deceuninck's improved competitive position and increased share in most markets."

Deceuninck shares were 2.7 percent lower at 0830 GMT in a broadly flat Belgian mid-cap market.

The company's net debt was 101.8 million euros at the end of 2011, compared with 100.7 million euros at end-2010. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Dan Lalor)