BRUSSELS, July 12 Belgian PVC window frame maker Deceuninck on Thursday posted an increase in second-quarter sales, aided by strong demand in Russia, Turkey and the United States.

In the United States, where sales increased 15.5 percent at constant exchange rates, Deceuninck said it saw solid demand from the renovation market, while new construction was still at historic lows.

Sales for the second quarter came in at 156.3 million euros ($191.46 million) a 2.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The group, which has not yet given a full outlook for 2012, said that the economic environment remained challenging for its European markets.

Deceuninck said that while the costs of PVC resin hit a high in April, costs eased towards the end of the second quarter.

The group will publish profit figures for the first half on August 23. ($1=0.8164 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Mike Nesbit)