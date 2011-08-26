* H1 core profit falls 13.4 pct, net profit down 18.4 pct

BRUSSELS, Aug 26 First-half profit slid at Belgian window frame maker Deceuninck as raw material costs rose and construction sector demand weakened in the United States, central Europe and Russia.

Sales at the start of the third quarter were being affected by the weakening economic environment but raw material prices appeared to have stabilised, albeit at record levels, which Deceuninck had partly offset with price hikes.

Deceuninck repeated that sales and profit in 2011 would be similar to 2010 levels.

The company, which also makes PVC-based products for the construction industry and acoustic walls for highways, said core profit fell 13.4 percent to 25.1 million euros ($35.36 million).

The figure was broadly in line with analyst expectations.

Net profit was 18.4 percent lower at 3.1 million euros.

A slight increase of sales, of 1.3 percent, was more than offset by the extra cost of raw materials, principally PVC, up by as much as 18 percent by May.

The company said demand had weakened in the United States, central Europe and Russia, but continued to be positive in France, Germany, the Benelux countries and Turkey. (Reporting by Christopher Le Coq; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and David Cowell) ($1=.7099 Euro)