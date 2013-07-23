BRUSSELS, July 23 - Belgian PVC window frame maker Deceuninck said on Tuesday it would cut costs after profit fell 22 percent in a tough first half-year due to weak consumer confidence in Europe and unrest in Turkey, one of its strongest growth markets.

Its core profit in the first half of the year fell to 19 million euros ($25.07 million) from 24.4 million in the same period last year.

Bank Degroof, ING and KBC Securities had on average seen Deceuninck reporting core profit of 22 million euros.

Deceuninck's sales in western Europe, its main market fell by 11 percent, while it said Turkish sales weakened in June due to the political unrest. ($1 = 0.7580 euros)