* H1 core profit falls 22 pct to 19 mln euros

* Shares reach 2013 low

* Working to improve productivity and control costs (Adds share price, analyst comment)

BRUSSELS, July 23 - PVC window frame maker Deceuninck said it would seek to cap costs after profit fell 22 percent in a tough first half-year due to weak consumer confidence in Europe and political unrest in Turkey, one of its strongest growth markets.

The Belgium-based firm said it would endeavour to improve its profitability as its shares fell as much as 5 percent to their 2013 low of 1.16 euros, a level last seen at the start of January.

"The poor outlook for the European construction markets implies a lack of momentum for Deceuninck that will continue to weigh on the share performance in the coming months," said Bank Degroof in a note to clients.

Its core profit in the first half of the year fell to 19 million euros ($25.07 million) from 24.4 million in the same period last year.

Bank Degroof, ING and KBC Securities had on average seen Deceuninck reporting core profit of 22 million euros.

Deceuninck's sales in western Europe, its main market, fell 11 percent, while it said Turkish sales weakened in June due to the political unrest.

"Domestic growth in Turkey, and the Turkish lira, may suffer if the political situation were to continue for multiple months," Chief Executive Tom Debusschere said in a statement.

In the first quarter revenue from Turkey and other emerging markets rose 14 percent, while revenue from all other regions grew slightly or declined.

Deceuninck said it did not plan to close plants or make staff redundant as part of its cost savings. ($1 = 0.7580 euros)