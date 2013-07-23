* H1 core profit falls 22 pct to 19 mln euros
* Shares reach 2013 low
* Working to improve productivity and control costs
BRUSSELS, July 23 - PVC window frame maker Deceuninck
said it would seek to cap costs after profit fell 22
percent in a tough first half-year due to weak consumer
confidence in Europe and political unrest in Turkey, one of its
strongest growth markets.
The Belgium-based firm said it would endeavour to improve
its profitability as its shares fell as much as 5 percent to
their 2013 low of 1.16 euros, a level last seen at the start of
January.
"The poor outlook for the European construction markets
implies a lack of momentum for Deceuninck that will continue to
weigh on the share performance in the coming months," said Bank
Degroof in a note to clients.
Its core profit in the first half of the year fell to 19
million euros ($25.07 million) from 24.4 million in the same
period last year.
Bank Degroof, ING and KBC Securities had on average seen
Deceuninck reporting core profit of 22 million euros.
Deceuninck's sales in western Europe, its main market, fell
11 percent, while it said Turkish sales weakened in June due to
the political unrest.
"Domestic growth in Turkey, and the Turkish lira, may suffer
if the political situation were to continue for multiple
months," Chief Executive Tom Debusschere said in a statement.
In the first quarter revenue from Turkey and other emerging
markets rose 14 percent, while revenue from all other regions
grew slightly or declined.
Deceuninck said it did not plan to close plants or make
staff redundant as part of its cost savings.
($1 = 0.7580 euros)