BRUSSELS Jan 26 Belgian group
Deceuninck's sales fell by almost 4 percent in 2011 as
gloomier consumers spent less money on its high-tech PVC window
frames, it said on Thursday.
"The worldwide economic environment impacted consumer
confidence in most regions, this reduced the willingness to
invest in insulation improvements in the residential market,"
Chief Executive Tom Debusschere said in a statement.
In its home country, people were the most pessimistic in
January that they have been for two and a half years due to
government austerity measures and the financial crisis, data
from the central bank showed last week.
Deceuninck's sales decline, however, was less steep than the
20 percent fall it saw in 2009, when the banking crisis was in
full swing.
Full-year sales of 536 million euros ($695.4 million) were
broadly in line with analysts' consensus, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S data.
($1 = 0.7708 euros)
(Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by David Holmes)