July 10 Animal health company Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc reported a 19 percent increase in full-year revenue but said it expects the current financial year to remain challenging.

"Although trading in Q4 was good, it did not offset U.S. supply issues and the effect of poor weather experienced in Q3," Chief Executive Ian Page said in a statement.

The company also said it would sell its services business, including National Veterinary Services, Dechra Laboratory Services and Dechra Specialist Laboratories, to Patterson Companies Inc for 87.5 million pounds ($129.77 million) in cash.