(Adds details)

LONDON Feb 21 Dechra Pharmaceuticals , a British veterinary drugs company, posted 3 percent higher first-half profit, helped by strong demand in Northern Europe and said it would improve its offer to better compete with Internet pharmacies.

The company reported underlying pretax profit of 14.3 million pounds ($22.7 million) on revenue of 209.5 million pounds, up 9 percent, for the six months to end-December.

It said it saw strong growth in its pharmaceutical products, helped by the benefit of in-house marketing of Vetoryl, which treats Cushing's syndrome in dogs.

But margins came under pressure at its distributor National Veterinary Services due to higher discounts and a change in the sales mix as more people buy therapeutic pet diets from Internet pharmacies, where the group said it was underweight.

"Although revenue growth in our Services segment has been offset by a decrease in margin, the Group's Pharmaceuticals segments continues to perform well; we therefore remain confident in our growth strategy," the company said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.6301 British pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle)