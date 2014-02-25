Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
Feb 25 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc :
* Continue to make progress in all four aspects of our strategy
* H1 revenue declined by 0.7 pct at constant exchange rate (up 4.3% at reported rate) due to underperformance in Netherlands
* Improved gross margin from 52.1 pct to 56.5 pct
* Interim dividend increased by 9.4% to 4.75p (2012: 4.34p)
* Underlying EBITDA 24.0 million stg versus 20.8 million stg year ago
* Half year profitability improved as a result of a strong gross margin, synergies from Eurovet acquisition
* Confident that group's earnings will meet its expectations for financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.