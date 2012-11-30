UPDATE 4-Austria sues Airbus over alleged Eurofighter fraud
* Austria sees potential damages of up to 1.1 bln euros (Adds Airbus statement, details from press conference)
LONDON Nov 30 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC : * Payment in the sum of $15 million (£9.4 million) has been paid to the
vendors, triggered by the rolling 12 monthly revenue from the sale of DermaPet products exceeding $15 million in October 2012.
* Austria sees potential damages of up to 1.1 bln euros (Adds Airbus statement, details from press conference)
* Commission recommends fine of 10 pct of banks' local turnover (Adds treasury statement)
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)